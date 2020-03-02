W&T Offshore (WTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is scheduled to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect W&T Offshore to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $2.60 on Monday. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $398.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

