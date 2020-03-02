Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.75.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $107.47 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $102.03 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.67.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.