X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

