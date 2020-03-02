X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XFOR. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,099.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 172,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 61,081 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

