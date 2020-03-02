Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

Get Xencor alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Xencor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.32.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.39. Xencor has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $46.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 42.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at $465,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Xencor during the third quarter worth $1,747,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Xencor by 99.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 81,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.