Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Xenetic Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

XBIO stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 1,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

