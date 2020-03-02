Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YNDX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Yandex in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yandex has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. The business had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Yandex’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $20.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yandex will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

