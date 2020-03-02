Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 17,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Approximately 42.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Yeti news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $359,174,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $36,383,847.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,507,384 shares of company stock worth $398,477,348 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Yeti alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Yeti during the fourth quarter worth $81,317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Yeti by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,628 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Yeti by 70.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,680 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Yeti during the third quarter worth $7,316,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Yeti by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 227,595 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Yeti from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yeti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Yeti has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

YETI opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.91. Yeti has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $38.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.