Yext (YEXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Yext to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Yext has set its Q4 guidance at ($0.15-0.13) EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.19. Yext has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03.

In other Yext news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 3,817,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,925,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $496,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,658,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,500 shares of company stock worth $2,210,850. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on YEXT. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.