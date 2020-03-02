YY (NASDAQ:YY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Get YY alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut YY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura lifted their price target on YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.52.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. YY has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in YY during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in YY by 3,983.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YY during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in YY by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in YY during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YY (YY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.