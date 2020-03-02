Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

AGFS opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92,585 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,910.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 318,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

