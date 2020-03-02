Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($3.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

BCYC stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.