Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.07). BioLife Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioLife Solutions.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

In other news, CRO James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,184.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,557.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,466 shares of company stock worth $1,723,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

BLFS opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.40 million, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

