Zacks: Analysts Expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Compugen reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

CGEN opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.16. Compugen has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

