Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Flowserve reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $54.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.

In related news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sujeet Chand purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 830.9% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,474,000 after buying an additional 80,599 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $4,909,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 758.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.