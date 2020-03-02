Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $0.01. Mosaic posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 124%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

MOS opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 63,523 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,907,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $4,456,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

