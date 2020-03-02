Zacks: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consolidated Water an industry rank of 32 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $242.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Consolidated Water by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Consolidated Water by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1,173.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

