Zacks: DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given $15.75 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $15.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DASAN Zhone Solutions an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

DASAN Zhone Solutions stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $163.19 million, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

