Zacks Investment Research Downgrades J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Hold

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JSAIY. BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

J Sainsbury stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

