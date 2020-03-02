Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) to Hold

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of OVID opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

