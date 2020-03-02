Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 100,831 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,734,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 1,676,857 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,769,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 140,458 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 136,751 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

