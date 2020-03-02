Zacks Investment Research Lowers CRH (NYSE:CRH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Get CRH alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered CRH from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered CRH from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of CRH opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.91. CRH has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 24.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CRH by 38.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,687,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,850 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRH (CRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.