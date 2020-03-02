Zacks Investment Research Lowers XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. XOMA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. XOMA has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.13 million, a PE ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 373,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $8,210,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XOMA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in XOMA by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,642,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 845,463 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in XOMA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

