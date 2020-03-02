Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Separately, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.57.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 65,502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

