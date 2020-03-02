Zacks Investment Research Upgrades J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Hold

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge cut J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CL King began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, J & J Snack Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of JJSF opened at $160.82 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $196.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.