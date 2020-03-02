Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to “Buy”

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $8.12 on Friday. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $361.90 million, a PE ratio of 270.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.18.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. Research analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Noodles & Co by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 306,102 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Co by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Noodles & Co by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Co by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

