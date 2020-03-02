Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $105,394,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,842,000 after acquiring an additional 293,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,233 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zoetis by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,209,000 after acquiring an additional 242,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after acquiring an additional 193,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,441.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,801 shares of company stock valued at $14,096,286. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $133.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

