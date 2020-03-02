Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Short Interest Update

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 30th total of 5,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,801 shares of company stock worth $14,096,286. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

ZTS opened at $133.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average of $128.72. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

