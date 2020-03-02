Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Short Interest Update

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 30th total of 57,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zynga has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 167.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $39,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $97,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,331.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,204,118 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,579. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Zynga by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

