10,502 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,204,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 793,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Henry Schein by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 616,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after acquiring an additional 31,737 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

