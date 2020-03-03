1,067 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus dropped their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.38.

Public Storage stock opened at $219.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $202.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

