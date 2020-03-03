12,285 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,285 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

NASDAQ EA opened at $106.89 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,166,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,566 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.