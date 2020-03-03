12,293 Shares in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mongodb by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Mongodb by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,998,000 after purchasing an additional 276,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mongodb by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,811,000 after purchasing an additional 233,171 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb during the 3rd quarter worth $16,201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mongodb by 2,886.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 120,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $155.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 300 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $52,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,026,123.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,928 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $245,106.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,026.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,655 shares of company stock valued at $32,994,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

