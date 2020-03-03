12,369 Shares in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 28.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 136.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 31.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 61.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTX. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTX opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

