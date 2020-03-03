15,755 Shares in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

