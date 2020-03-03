161,297 Shares in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 161,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 13.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 3.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 46,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE JPS opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

