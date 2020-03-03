16,401 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Bought by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 544,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 132,023 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $3,410,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 48.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 210,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 68,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.62.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

