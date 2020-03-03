17,120 Shares in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $1,102,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $2,177,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $2,230,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.18.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,242 shares of company stock valued at $102,636,235 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

