2,174 Shares in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $20,911,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in S&P Global by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 16.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $289.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $194.95 and a twelve month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

