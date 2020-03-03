2,462 Shares in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,462 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 15,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.48.

FTNT stock opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.29. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,603.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,963. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

