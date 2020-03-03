2,613 Shares in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 401,710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 27.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after acquiring an additional 152,588 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5,106.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 139,663 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

In other news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $374,925.00. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $574,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,872. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $152.36 on Tuesday. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.