3,129 Shares in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Bought by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,715,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,019,000 after buying an additional 51,091 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,344,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,804,000 after purchasing an additional 103,962 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 723,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 492,833 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 422,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMG opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $125.26. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.02.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

