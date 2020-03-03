33,547 Shares in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 224,287 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 316.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

