35,635 Shares in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

AMTD stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $57.80.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMTD. Gabelli downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. G.Research downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.95.

In other news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,464 shares of company stock worth $3,131,948. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.