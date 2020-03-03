3,755 Shares in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 90,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 112,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of CBRE opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

