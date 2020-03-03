4,964 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 22,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

NYSE DY opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $931.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

