51,713 Shares in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Harmonic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth $199,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 74.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 75,008 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,642,000 after buying an additional 148,890 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a market cap of $554.71 million, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.03. Harmonic Inc has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Harmonic Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,942,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $429,718.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,814 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,044 shares of company stock worth $3,219,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.