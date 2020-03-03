6,527 Shares in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Purchased by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

NYSE DEI opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $931,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DEI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.