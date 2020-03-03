67,763 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $16,117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,779.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 599,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,681,000 after purchasing an additional 405,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 187,398 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $28.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.42.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.