6,836 Shares in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Mondelez International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,258,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,489,000 after buying an additional 50,991 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,513,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,417,000 after buying an additional 566,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

